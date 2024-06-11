PRS S2 Standard 22 58/15 LT

- ホーム
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。軽量で取り回しがよく、ボディの生鳴りも素晴らしく、またネックもストレートでフレットもあまり減っておらずきれいな状態のため、演奏性も極めて良好です。コイルタップの音も使える音で、スケール的にもGibsonとFenderの中間で、トレモロブリッジも優秀で、かなり幅広く使える万能選手かと思います。メイプルキャップのない薄めのマホガニーボディにハイフレットへのアクセスのよいマホガニーネックという仕様は、SG的でもあります。10枚目の写真の傷以外は目立った傷はありません。ピックアップを58/15LTTCIに、トレモロブリッジをMannMadeのPRS/MannVibratoBridgeにアップグレードしていますので、Coreモデルにかなり近いスペックになっているかと思います。オリジナルのピックアップもお付け致しますが、オリジナルのブリッジについてはトレモロブロックにスプリングの一部が残ってしまい再利用が難しいと思いますので、お付けしない予定です。演奏性、音共に申し分なく、CoreモデルのPRSDGTとどちらを手放すべきか真剣に悩んだ程ですが、ネックのフィールとコントロールのデザインの好みからこちらを手放すことに致しました。ちなみに本ギターのネックは太すぎず細すぎずのCシェイプで、多くの人に違和感のないものかと思います。ご検討の程どうぞよろしくお願い申し上げます。
