supreme King of New York New Era 7 1/2
supreme King of New York New Era 7 1/2
ブランド名 シュプリーム
新品未使用です。購入後、使用する機会がないので出品します。自宅保管品です。ご理解頂ける方のみ、ご購入のご検討よろしくお願いします。タグ有り。ステッカー2枚付。supreme2023S/Sカラー：ブラックサイズ：71/2購入価格：8,800円（税込）発売日：2023年6月17日購入先：supremeオンライン
