  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
商品番号 D77318039088
商品名

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
ブランド名 ローリングス
特別価格 税込 5,040 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

NFLサンフランシスコ・フォーティーナイナーズのフットボールシャツです。ナンバリングは16。NFLの神様のジョー・モンタナのシャツです。1980年代に4回スーパーボウルに優勝、3回スーパーボウルMVPに選ばれているスーパースター。2000年、プロフットボール殿堂入りしています。サンフランシスコ・49ersでの背番号16は永久欠番となっているジョー・モンタナのシャツです。史上最高のQBと称されることが多いが、これはスーパーボウル4戦全勝（MVP3回）という実績に加え、「モンタナマジック」と呼ばれる華麗な逆転勝利を数多く成功させたことによるらしいです。特に1989年の第23回スーパーボウルでのザ・ドライブと称される逆転劇は、スーパーボウル史上の伝説として語られているみたいです。個人的に気に入っているのがNFLのシャツなのに野球ブランドのローリングスのシングルステッチ、80年代アメリカ製。しかもNFLオフィシャルです。VINTAGENFLRAWLINGS49ERSFOOTBALLSHIRTMADEINUSAJOEMONTANAサイズXL着丈66身幅56肩幅48袖丈22中古です。多少の使用感、シワあります。中古、ヴィンテージにご理解ある方よろしくお願いします。他にも、パタゴニア、ノースフェイス、アディダスジャージ、オールドナイキ、チャンピオン、ステューシー、リーバイス、MLB、NFL、NBA、ヴィンテージ古着、等のコレクションアイテム等を多数出品してますのでご興味ある方は是非よろしくお願いします。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cryptographic643037.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/influenza542793.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/reproduce280755.html

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
Vintage Rawlings NFL San Francisco 49ers #16 Football Jersey T-Shirt M Red USA

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
Vintage Rawlings NFL San Francisco 49ers #16 Football Jersey T-Shirt M Red USA

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
NFL (Rawlings) - San Francisco 49ers #16 Football Jersey 1990s Large

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
80s Vintage Joe Montana 16 San Francisco 49ers NFL Football - Etsy

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
Vintage Retro Clark / Solomon SF 49ers Rawlings NFL Football ...

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
Vintage 1980s San Francisco 49ers Jersey Football Shirt Rawlings #88 NFL Size L

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
Rawlings Joe Montana Active Jerseys for Men | Mercari

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
Forty Niners Jersey 80s Vintage Shirt Joe Montana 16 San - Etsy

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
Vintage Steve Young San Francisco 49ers Niners Rawlings Jersey Sz ...

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT-eastgate.mk

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
Vintage Steve Young San Francisco 49ers Niners Rawlings Jersey Sz ...

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
Vintage Rawlings Men's 49ers NFL #80 3/4 Sleeve Shirt Small USA

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
Rawlings San Francisco 49ers Signature Series Official Size Autograph Team Football

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
49ers Rawlings Football Jersey #33 W/net Fabric | Boardwalk Vintage

NFL RAWLINGS 49ERS FOOTBALL SHIRT
Vintage 1980s San Francisco 49ers Jersey Football Shirt Rawlings ...

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru