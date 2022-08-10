  • こだわり検索
wtaps × new era 59fifty low profile cap
wtaps × new era 59fifty low profile cap
ブランド名 ダブルタップス
特別価格 税込 5,850 円
【商品名】23sswtaps×newera59fiftylowprofilecap【サイズ】7と1/2【詳細サイズ】頭周:59.6cm【カラー】blue【状態】新品未使用【購入先】wtaps正規取扱店【商品説明】23ssの新作wtaps×newera59fiftylowprofilecapになります。タグ、袋等全て付いております。100%本物になりますので、よろしくお願い致します。ダブルタップスタップスニューエラキャップwtaps_labwtapslab
