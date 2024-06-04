天外魔境コレクション PC Engine Best Collection

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
天外魔境コレクションPCEngineBestCollectionコレクションとして購入し遊ばずに暗所にて保管していました。ハドソンがPSPで新たに展開する新シリーズ『PCエンジンベストコレクション』に、PCエンジンを代表する名作RPGシリーズ『天外魔境』が登場。このソフトには、89年に発売された『天外魔境ZIRIA』をはじめ、92年発売の続編『天外魔境IIMANJIMARU』、93年発売のスピンオフ作品『風雲カブキ伝』、『風雲カブキ伝』の主要キャラクターが登場する格闘アクション『カブキ一刀涼談』、そしてファン垂涎の蔵出しイラスト集が収録されている。『天外魔境ZIRIA』と『天外魔境IIMANJIMARU』についてはすでに多機種版が発売されているが、今回はPCエンジン版のものを収録。当時の懐かしいグラフィックを堪能しながらシリーズの歴史を振り返ることができる
