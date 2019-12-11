BTS MEMORIES OF 2017 Blu-ray（C7126）

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
防弾少年団バンタンメモリーズオブ2017ブルーレイ。日本のプレイヤーで再生可能です。付属品全て揃っております。ランダムトレカはJIMINです。【仕様】・日本語字幕付き・リージョンコード：ALL【商品内容】・パッケージ・ディスクケース・Blu-ray・トレカ（ジミン）【状態】新品未使用開封済みの未再生品です。自宅保管中や初期からの小傷などはご了承下さい。韓国品質に理解のない方、完璧な新品をお求めの方はご遠慮下さいませ。※即購入OKです。
