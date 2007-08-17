  • こだわり検索
Transformers: Beast Wars - The Ascending
商品番号 O46011956606
商品名

Transformers: Beast Wars - The Ascending
ブランド名 Oankle
特別価格 税込 3,149 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

カラー
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

新品で購入し1度読み暗所にしまっておりました。写真3枚目のように本の上側が若干歪んでいる？のと、角に少しスレがありますが、破れや汚れはなく美品です。出版社‎IDWPublishing(2008/2/26)発売日‎2008/2/26言語‎英語ペーパーバック‎104ページ寸法‎16.26x1.02x25.65cm#ビーストウォーズ#トランスフォーマー#ビースト覚醒
