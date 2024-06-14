Centrevillage ShiftV

- ホーム
ShiftVは高精度の電圧加算器です。2つのチャネル(V1/V2)があり、それぞれが入力電圧と固定電圧を合計した電圧を出力できます。固定電圧はshift1/2スライドスイッチにより、+-3V範囲の中で1V単位で設定できます。また、\"V2\"入力は\"(V1)\"出力で正規化されているため、ケーブルを\"V1\"にパッチするだけで、+-6Vの範囲で加えられた電圧を\"(V2)\"から出力することができます。ALMBusyBeast'sChalkboardと同じようにオクターブシフトに使えますがこちらは±3Vの上にたった2HPです非喫煙環境下での使用。動作問題なし付属品：リボンケーブルモジュラーユーロラック#モジュラー#ユーロラック
