  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
Centrevillage ShiftV
商品番号 I90467548686
商品名

Centrevillage ShiftV
ブランド名 Iswirl
特別価格 税込 2,400 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

ShiftVは高精度の電圧加算器です。2つのチャネル(V1/V2)があり、それぞれが入力電圧と固定電圧を合計した電圧を出力できます。固定電圧はshift1/2スライドスイッチにより、+-3V範囲の中で1V単位で設定できます。また、\"V2\"入力は\"(V1)\"出力で正規化されているため、ケーブルを\"V1\"にパッチするだけで、+-6Vの範囲で加えられた電圧を\"(V2)\"から出力することができます。ALMBusyBeast'sChalkboardと同じようにオクターブシフトに使えますがこちらは±3Vの上にたった2HPです非喫煙環境下での使用。動作問題なし付属品：リボンケーブルモジュラーユーロラック#モジュラー#ユーロラック
http://narcologia.ru/goods/moisture302669.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/septet651319.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/encourage499472.html
Centrevillage ShiftV
CentrevillageSite
Centrevillage ShiftV
ShiftV | centrevillage synth store
Centrevillage ShiftV
ShiftV
Centrevillage ShiftV
Centrevillage ShiftV - Eurorack Module on ModularGrid
Centrevillage ShiftV
centrevillage synth store
Centrevillage ShiftV
centrevillage synth store
Centrevillage ShiftV
PwrBusBranch5 | centrevillage synth store
Centrevillage ShiftV
MATRIXSYNTH: Search results for centrevillage
Centrevillage ShiftV
centrevillage C Quencer DLX— Clockface Modular
Centrevillage ShiftV
CentrevillageSite
Centrevillage ShiftV
Saw | centrevillage synth store
Centrevillage ShiftV
MATRIXSYNTH: Search results for centrevillage
Centrevillage ShiftV
SiO | centrevillage synth store
Centrevillage ShiftV
CentrevillageSite
Centrevillage ShiftV
Saw

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru