Maneker Dressing in the Dark 映画 ファッション
MarionManekerDressingintheDark:LessonsinMensStylefromtheMovies英語版出版社‎Assouline(2002/10/1)発売日‎2002/10/1言語‎英語ハードカバー‎196ページISBN-10‎2843233615ISBN-13‎978-2843233616寸法‎19.05x1.91x26.67cm＊ダストジャケットに経年のヤケ、スレ、破れがありますが中身は美品男たちは服装について暗中模索している。上手な着こなし方を知っている人はほとんどいないし、アドバイスを求めることができる人もいないようだ。昨日まで、若い男たちは父親からスタイルについて学んだ。では、男性は誰を尊敬しているのだろうか？誰に憧れ、見習いたいと思うのだろうか？ジョン・トラボルタ、ショーン・ペン、スティーブ・マックイーンのパワーとカリスマ性に共感しない男などいるのだろうか？本書は、スクリーンのスターたちに注目し、快適でスタイリッシュな着こなしの常識を紹介する。スポーツシーンからフォーマルな場まで、マッチョなタフガイから都会的なソフィスティケートされた人々まで、ほとんどすべての社会的状況やキャラクターが、スクリーン上で人目を引くように描かれてきた。このユニークなガイドブック『DressingInTheDark』は、20年代から現在に至るまで、最もスタイリッシュなスターたちの服装の秘密に光を当てながら、服装とキャラクターに関する実用的なアドバイスを男性に与える。#スタイリッシュ#アイコン#コーディネート#スクリーン#インスピレーション#Stylish#Icons#Coordination#OnScreen#Inspired他にも魅力的な商品を販売致しておりますので、よろしければお立ち寄りください。↓↓↓#complement
Dressing in the Dark: Lessons in Mens Style from the Movies
