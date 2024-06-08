  • こだわり検索
【新品】CRITICAL THINKING 30冊POINTS OF VIEW
商品番号 B65805684929
【新品】CRITICAL THINKING 30冊POINTS OF VIEW
ブランド名 Bankle
特別価格 税込 3,460 円
商品詳細

PERFORMANCEBOOK-CRITICALTHINKINGPOINTSOFVIEW-asetof30bookswithdifferenttopicswhichareextremelygoodandnecessaryforthoseofyouwhoaregettingacquaintedandpracticingpresentations!-Isitbeneficialforstudentstowearuniforms?-Shouldhighereducationbefree?-Doestechnologymakepeoplelazy?Thebookpresentsfactsandstatistics,illustrations,objectiveinformationwhichencourageschildrentorespectthosewhothinkdifferently,therebyformingtheirownviews.Thetopicsareeasytounderstand,easyforstudentstocontrol,basedonthefactsanddataprovidedinthebooktodiscussandcritiquetogether.Pleasenotethatpicturebooksmaybeslightlydentedorscratchedduetotransportationfromoverseas.#子どもチャレンジ#英語教材#英語絵本#外国語#おうち英語#Usborne#Benesse#English#dwe#wwk#ort#英検#英語　#DWE#WWK#幼児英語#oxford#英語育児#公文#KUMON#Cambridge#ベネッセ
