Nintendo Switch（有機ELモデル）ホワイト・キャリングケースセット

商品詳細
「任天堂/Nintendo」【新品・未使用】Nintendoswitch有機ELモデル ホワイト 本体【セット内容】・NintendoSwitch(有機ELモデル)本体・NintendoSwitchドックホワイト・Joy-Con(L)/(R)ホワイト・Joy-Conストラップ×2・Joy-Conグリップ・NintendoSwitchACアダプター・ハイスピードHDMIケーブル・セーフティーガイドニンテンドーのオンラインショップで購入。去年の9月頃に購入しましたが、一度も開封することがなかった為、出品いたします。ニンテンドーから届いた外箱から出していない状態です。本体に同じく、キャリングケースも未開封ですので、こちらもお付けします。未使用品のためご返品やご返金の対応しておりません。値下げ不可です。初期不良などはメーカーにお問い合わせよろしくお願いいたします。
