- ホーム
- >
- 本・音楽・ゲーム
- >
- 本
- >
- 趣味/スポーツ/実用
- >
- ANNE DIXON 『Handweaver's Pattern Book』
商品詳細
ANNEDIXON『Handweaver'sPatternBook』Theessentialillustratedguidetoover600fabricweavesー手織りの本、リング製本ー基本的な織りから、複雑なものまで600種類もの織り方が全てカラー掲載されています。たて糸とよこ糸もきちんと色分けされていて図解もとても丁寧なので見るだけで理解できるかと思います。リング製本で、作りもしっかりしています。織りの教科書としておすすめします。
