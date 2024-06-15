  • こだわり検索
茶道具即中斉花押香合
商品番号 F96109171924
商品名

茶道具即中斉花押香合
ブランド名 Fswirl
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

ご覧頂き有難うございます。茶道具香合即中斉花押塗師宗哲作A094青海波蒔絵面取香合共箱寸法内径5.3cm胴径6cm高さ2.5cm蓋をした状態素人採寸です多少の誤差有ります。未使用に近く目立った傷は見当たりませんが長期保管品です画像が全てです良くご覧下さい、ご理解できる方宜しくお願い致します。基本的に返品クレームには対応致しかねます宜しくお願い致します。種類...茶道具装飾...蒔絵
茶道具即中斉花押香合

